4-Year-Old Texas Boy Becomes First Hot Car Death in 2020 After Locking Himself in Family Vehicle

Juan Rodriguez, of Rockland County, was reportedly on his way to work last July, when he dropped off his toddler at a home in Westchester, but failed to bring his 1-year-old twins to day care. In fact, the babies were sleeping so quietly in the backseat, his mistake didn't occur to him for another eight hours. That was when his shift at a Bronx hospital ended, and he got back into his car to head home.

Upon noticing his twins in the back seat, each foaming at the mouth, the frantic father pulled over, but it was too late. Both were pronounced dead and Rodriguez was arrested, though charges were later dropped.

“I assumed I dropped them off at day care before I went to work,” Rodriguez reportedly told police at the scene. “I blanked out! My babies are dead! I killed my babies!”