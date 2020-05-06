Mom Delivers Baby She Just Miscarried Herself While Completely Alone Because of Pandemic

Speaking with CafeMom, LeMieux says she found out she was pregnant during the first week of January.

It was a welcome surprise. "Everything changed for my husband and I," she says.

"It was a joy that we hadn't felt for a very long time and from day one I felt so connected to the baby who was growing inside of me," she continues.

She was so smitten with pregnancy that she says she didn't even mind the morning sickness.

"I knew my constant nausea and exhaustion was because my body was working hard to bring new life into the world," she says.

And in a sweet twist of fate, her sister found out she was pregnant too. "The excitement of raising our babies together was something we dreamed of our entire lives," LeMieux notes.