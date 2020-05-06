Mom Says Police ‘Harassed’ Her for Letting 7-Year-Old Have a Playdate Instead of Social Distancing

The officer doesn't seem to buy that claim and assures her that it is -- and that they are there to enforce it.

"So why are you here?" Aries probed the officer.



“'Cause your daughter is going to play at other people's homes, and you're allowing it to happen," he told her.

Apparently, this wasn't the first time police had come by after learning that Aries' 7-year-old daughter had been regularly playing over at a neighbor's house. In doing so, she had violated the stay-at-home order -- hence, the verbal warning.



In the video, Aries countered by saying that the same neighbors have been at her house, which is when the officer informed her that they've also been warned.