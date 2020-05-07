Overbearing MIL Assumes She Can Co-Sleep With Grandson & Picked Out the ‘Perfect’ Bed

Her MIL does everything in her power to take her grandson's attention off of his mother.

In fact, for the first three months of her son's life, her MIL would wake the mom up and ask if she needed help when her son needed a night time diaper change.

"And politely, I’d tell her NO," the original poster (OP) recalled. "You’d think after the first one to two weeks she’d get it."

But it doesn't stop there.

"She would always make comments like if I needed anything at night to knock on her door," she continued. "When he’d get sick she would say we could wake her and she can look after him. Or she’d make comments about Dear Son staying in her room."