Fed-Up Mom Has Upbeat ‘Chat’ With Friends But Holds Up Hysterical Signs Revealing Quarantine Truths

Scroll through Facebook, and you're bound to see at least a few posts from moms who claim this whole quarantine thing is actually the best thing to happen to their family. They're crafting up a storm with their kids, doing DIY projects around the house, and baking banana bread at full steam. In other words, they've probably got you raising an eyebrow or two -- because in private, you'd be hard-pressed to find a mom who isn't pulling her hair out now. Cheryl Dougan Kerl is right there with you. And recently, she uploaded a VERY honest video to Facebook that has moms everywhere laughing out loud.
When Kerl made the video, she said it was originally just to give her girlfriends a laugh.
But it went over so well, she decided to share it on Facebook (and we're so so glad she did).
The clip begins with Kerl wearing a headset and talking to the camera for what looks like a prerecorded video or even a Zoom call.
"Hi girls!" she began. "I just wanted to check in and let you know how much I miss you guys. I don't know about you, but I'm spending a lot of fun fun quality time with Mike and the kids ..."
As she speaks glowingly of her lovely kids and husband, she also begins slowly holding up homemade signs that spill the real story ...
As for her kids, they've been getting along like two peas in a pod!
You know, if you overlook the fact that one just kicked the other "in the va-JJ," as one sign read.
"Bailey, she loves to talk every day ... so I never get bored," Kerl said, while holding up a sign that noted, "She doesn't shut the f--k up! Ever!"
And her other daughter, Grace? She mostly keeps to herself in her room -- which Kerl suspected means she's probably busy cleaning or reorganizing things. (But one sign revealed Grace is actually a slob and another wondered about this: "She could be dead?")
Basically, the message is clear: Kerl may be trying to keep up appearances, but she is slowly losing it -- just like the rest of us!
Immediately, moms everywhere LOVED it.
"It's like I wrote it myself!" one mom wrote.
"This you?" another commented, after tagging her friend.
A lot of people thanked her for giving them something to laugh at during these crazy times.
"You made me laugh," one woman wrote. "I needed that."
"This is the best," another commented. "I laugh EVERY time I watch it. You're hilarious. Thank you."
In the month since Kerl first shared it, the video has racked up more than 9,000 comments and been viewed more than 3 million times.
It's also been praised for speaking the truth about a lot of what people are privately going through during the quarantine.
"Well damn, who let her into our houses sis?" one women wrote, in a comment to her friend.
"Omg I thought I was the only one not showering!" another commented. "I hate it so much!"
Sadly, she is definitely NOT the only one out there who hasn't been showering on the regular during the quarantine. But hopefully, once things return to "normal," we'll all be showering and -- gasp -- even putting on real pants once again. (Even if it's really REALLY hard to imagine that right now.)
