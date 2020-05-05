Dad Demands Paternity Test After He Learns His Buddy Was Deceived & His Wife 'Suspected' It

"My best friend recently found out that the child he thought was his son actually isn't his son," the dad explains.

"He was devastated when he found out but so too was our group of friends and especially me. I never in 1,000 years would have thought his wife would cheat on him or pretend her child was my friend's."

The dad went on to explain that this has taken a real toll on him, because he believed his friend's wife to be a good person and totally trustworthy. It made him think:

"If she can be so sweet and caring on the outside by harbor these types of secrets, anyone is capable of anything."