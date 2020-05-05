A Stranger Stole My Dead Baby's Photo & Pretended He Was Her Son

Stacey Skrysak
TRIGGER WARNING: This post contains information about infant loss, which may be triggering to some.
I feel violated. I feel numb. So many thoughts are racing through my head. This sweet picture of my son, my child who passed away in my arms, was stolen. A woman took my picture and used it on Facebook, saying it was her own son who died. She gave him a different name and shared details of her fake son’s short life.
It’s hard to put into words the emotions running through me. I didn’t cry. I didn’t yell, but seeing a screenshot of this, made me sick to my stomach.
-
A child dying is a parent’s worst nightmare.
After losing our first triplet shortly after birth, I didn’t think I could handle any more heartache. Our first born was suddenly gone, and we now had two one-pound babies fighting for their lives in the NICU.
-
This picture was taken just days after learning our son, Parker, was gravely ill.
-
-
He existed. He is more than just a picture.
I’m choking back the tears as I write this, frustrated and shocked that someone would stoop so low as to take a picture and claim it’s their own gravely ill child. As a writer, I have dealt with plagiarism, my words have been stolen, and I’m sure pictures have been used out of context. That’s part of the internet -- when you put yourself out there publicly, you face the risk. But I guess I never expected my photos to be taken because my children are known around the world. For years I have shared our heartache and our happiness; our journey appearing in People and the Today Show, as well as other publications.
-
But as I have learned, no one is immune to cruel actions. Not even a grieving mother.
After being alerted to my son’s picture [being posted by someone else], I filed a report with Facebook and contacted the woman to take down my picture. (She never responded, but instead blocked me.)
-
-
I’m not angry with this woman, but I feel immense sadness for her.
Maybe she has struggled with a loss of her own or maybe she’s simply seeking attention from others. But to take a picture of a gravely ill child and use it to mislead others is absolutely heartbreaking. Her sympathy seeking behavior should not be at the expense of my own loss.
-
That picture of my son is one of my favorites.
-
-
It’s been nearly seven years since my triplets were born, and even now, I still grieve my two children who died.
You never get over the loss of a child, you learn how to move forward in life, but you never forget.
-
I wouldn’t wish the pain of losing a child on my own worst enemy.
I had swept this incident under the rug, but for the past two weeks I couldn’t get it out of my mind. Chances are you know someone who has lost a child, whether it be a miscarriage, a stillbirth or a child who passed away. We are left with few mementos of our children; maybe a hospital band, a few clothes, or some only have ultrasound pictures to remember them by.
-
-
Child loss is real. It’s not something to joke about or to take lightly.
Share this Story