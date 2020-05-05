A Stranger Stole My Dead Baby's Photo & Pretended He Was Her Son



Stacey Skrysak

TRIGGER WARNING: This post contains information about infant loss, which may be triggering to some.



I feel violated. I feel numb. So many thoughts are racing through my head. This sweet picture of my son, my child who passed away in my arms, was stolen. A woman took my picture and used it on Facebook, saying it was her own son who died. She gave him a different name and shared details of her fake son’s short life.



It’s hard to put into words the emotions running through me. I didn’t cry. I didn’t yell, but seeing a screenshot of this, made me sick to my stomach.

