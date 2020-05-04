Mom Charged in 3-Month-Old's Co-Sleeping Death After Being 'Repeatedly' Warned of the Dangers

What makes this story especially troubling is that Mitchell had reportedly been warned before about the dangers of co-sleeping.

According to the Concord Police Department, Mitchell had been the focus of prior investigations by the Cabarrus County Department of Social Services, or DSS, which involved co-sleeping incidents with her other children. When exactly those occurred and what those cases entailed remains unclear. But what does seem clear is that Mitchell received repeated warnings against co-sleeping from the DSS, and she appears to have ignored them.

The 23-year-old mother continued to engage in co-sleeping practices, not only with her other children but also with her new infant, WJZY reported. In the end, that decision proved tragic.