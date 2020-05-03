Woman Called Out by SIL for Not Being Sad Enough About Her Own Miscarriage

One woman took to Reddit to ask about a situation that happened in her family after she miscarried and was told she wasn’t sad enough.

A user took to the popular Reddit thread AITA to ask about a situation that happened between herself (OP) and her sister-in-law (SIL). Shew wrote, “I miscarried ten weeks into an unplanned pregnancy. At that time, my fiance and I were engaged didn't plan to have kids until at least five years later, so learning that I was pregnant was a happy surprise.”

“When I lost the baby, I can't explain it, but I didn't really get sad,” OP explained further. “Maybe it was because it happened just a few weeks after we found out so my pregnancy hadn't really sunk in to me yet, or maybe it was because my pregnancy wasn't something that we wished for a long time before it happened. I honestly just felt like yeah, I was pregnant for a few weeks and now I'm not. Life goes on.”