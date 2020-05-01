Girl ‘Dies for 2 Minutes’ as Her Heart Stops Due to COVID-19-Triggered Syndrome Seen in Kids

The syndrome is something doctors across Europe have been struggling to learn more about for weeks.

It was first discovered by doctors in the UK and is drawing concern, according to a report recently published.

“[Over the] last three weeks, there has been an apparent rise in the number of children of all ages presenting with a multisystem inflammatory state requiring intensive care across London and also in other regions of the UK,” read the report, which was issued by the UK’s clinical commissioning group, according to the New York Post.

“There is a growing concern that a [COVID-19]- related inflammatory syndrome is emerging in children in the UK, or that there may be another, as yet unidentified, infectious pathogen associated with these cases,” it continued.