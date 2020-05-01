Family Speaks Out After Baby Born Seconds Before High-Speed Crash Survives With Barely a Scratch

But Baby Cea, as she was later named, was clearly waiting for no one.

Just one mile into the 12-mile drive to Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Graham was forced to deliver the baby inside the SUV.



"My daughter was saying 'I think it's coming,'" Jones told ABC News. "She remembered her breathing techniques, because she had her other baby last year and she was able to do it herself."



It all happened so quickly -- almost as quickly as what came next.