Family Speaks Out After Baby Born Seconds Before High-Speed Crash Survives With Barely a Scratch

A Georgia mom has got one heck birth story to share this week. (And no, not just because she recently gave birth during a global health crisis.) According to ABC News, Crysten Graham, 23, gave birth in the back of a speeding car on the way to the hospital -- which eventually crashed before they could even make it there. Miraculously, though, everyone in the car survived and is talking about the ordeal now that they are back home.
It all started on April 13, when Graham started experiencing labor pains.
She'd been scheduled for an induction on April 19 but knew from having her first child that this was it. So, Graham called her mother, Chrys Yvette Jones, and before she knew it, she'd loaded herself and her 14-month-old daughter, Tai Anderson, into the back of her mom's SUV.
But Baby Cea, as she was later named, was clearly waiting for no one.
Just one mile into the 12-mile drive to Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Graham was forced to deliver the baby inside the SUV.
"My daughter was saying 'I think it's coming,'" Jones told ABC News. "She remembered her breathing techniques, because she had her other baby last year and she was able to do it herself."
It all happened so quickly -- almost as quickly as what came next.
Just minutes later, the car hydroplaned and spun off the road.
Jones, Graham, and little Tai managed to climb from the vehicle but were immediately thrown into a panic when they couldn't find the infant.
Bride and Huff quickly found the baby girl behind the back seat and pulled her out to safety.
Miraculously, she was alive and relatively unscathed.
"She just had a little scratch on her nose but that cleared up," Jones shared.
Luckily, all of the passengers escaped with only minor injuries, and both mom and baby were treated and monitored at the hospital once they made it there.
Now, the family is self-isolating at home and counting their many blessings. They also can't say enough good things about the police officers who came to their rescue. "I want to thank [the officer]," the mom told Inside edition. "I want to say that you are truly a blessing to me and my family."
Jones can't believe how lucky they were.
"When I went to the impound and saw the car, it made no sense that we were all able to make it," she shared with ABC News. "Those officers really went above and beyond. We just can't wait to thank and bless them in person.”
