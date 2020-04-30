Mom Admits to Secretly Giving Teen Fattening Smoothies to 'Fix' Her Unhealthy Diet



iStock

As parents, we all want to do what’s best for our kids and to make sure they’re getting the best of everything. We want them to have many experiences, we want good health for our kids, and for them to eat in a way that gives their body what it needs. As our kids grow into teenagers, they have more control over what they’re eating and make decisions they feel is best for them, even if it doesn’t align completely with what mom or dad thinks. Teaching them to care for their bodies is important so they can grow and be their healthiest self when they’re older and make these decisions for themselves.

One mom took to Reddit to share a secret that she’d been hiding from her teen daughter when it comes to food and health, but people didn’t agree with what she had done.