Dad Supports His Elsa-Loving Boy By Rocking Matching Dresses To Watch 'Frozen 2'

It all started when Colin was 3 years old and saw his favorite movie for the first time.

Whose kids weren't obsessed with Frozen when it first came out? Stuart, a graphic designer at a children's hospital and and author of the upcoming children's book, My Shadow is Pink, tells CafeMom that his son was awestruck by the movie and "fell in love with Queen Elsa."

"He loved everything about her, and of course, wanted every toy and costume available," he recalls.

Stuart even bought Colin an Elsa doll "that he was so proud of," the dad says. "He would take it everywhere and show it to everyone."