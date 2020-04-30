Disappointed MIL Has ‘Uncalled for Meltdown’ During Couple’s Live Gender Reveal

Pregnancy is one of the most exciting times in a couple’s relationship. There is so much to look forward to and celebrate with family and friends both before the baby is born and after. Many couples opt to do a gender reveal party –- where family and friends gather and, with some elaborate measure, find out the sex of the baby-to-be. Usually, these are parties and gatherings filled with joy, and that’s why the reaction one mother-in-law (MIL) had during a couple's big reveal stung.
A new user posted to the JUSTNOMIL Reddit channel with a whopper of a story about her MIL.
OP says that the only person who knew the gender was their cousin, who set up the gender reveal, and MIL would find out at the same time as the parents did.
“We had our ultrasound today and afterwards, stopped by her house on the way to cousin’s house so husband could go to the bathroom,” OP wrote. “While there, she came up to the car to talk to me and started in on our reveal. She told me it was [expletitive] and started raising her voice about that’s not how it was done ‘back then.’ I informed her that there is a pandemic going on and we are not allowed to have large gatherings, that if this wasn’t happening, things would be different.”
MIL didn’t seem to grasp that, according to OP, but agreed to go to the reveal live later that evening. And that’s when things took a turn.
OP said the small gathering of 7 were all set outside to witness the gender reveal, which was a smoke bomb that would go off in either pink or blue.
After all this happened, OP says she was legitimately hurt by her MIL’s reaction.
“It truly makes me feel like crap,” she wrote. “This is my first and only pregnancy (husband and I are raising his son from teenage pregnancy and don’t want to go over two children) and she’s really putting a huge damper on it. I have had so much love and support from everyone else in my life and then to have to sour it is insulting. She’s shown me how selfish she really is.”
And what's worse, she feels she's being forced to keep her feelings to herself.
“Husband is tired of me saying anything about it because MIL watches stepson (husband and I are both essential employees) and he doesn’t want me to piss her off to where she won’t watch him while we work,” OP says.
“So now I feel like I have to accept her feelings about MY pregnancy and deal with it, which is unfair.”
Supportive comments filled the thread, letting the OP know her feelings were valid.
“Well MIL, Since you don’t want a boy we’ll just keep our baby boy away from you,” one person comments. “And stepson can go to OP’s mom from now on. Since you have such a hatred of boys. Also try to find a different solution for your stepson, your husband really needs to be on your side with this.”
Another person said, “I’m disappointed that her crazy meltdown wasn’t on display for the rest of the family to see.” While another gave some advice on distancing herself from MIL writing, “I’d be limiting your contact with her and use whatever excuse you need to so you don’t speak to her and definitely don’t see her face to face. The woman is just going to make life unpleasant and the only way to prevent that is not seeing her or speaking to her.”
Many others chimed in with advice telling OP to talk to her husband. One wrote, “I’m sorry. These two are ruining this pregnancy for you. Both your husband and your MIL. They are holding your pregnancy hostage with the threat of lack of childcare?”
Relationships are hard and it’s understandable to feel hurt if someone in your life isn’t excited about a new baby entering the world.
