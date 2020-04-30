Disappointed MIL Has ‘Uncalled for Meltdown’ During Couple’s Live Gender Reveal

Piper_Dear (OP) is pregnant for the first (and only) time, and despite the worldwide shutdown, she still plans to make her pregnancy as special as possible. This included hosting a gender reveal party live on social media, instead of a giant in-person party. She wrote, “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, husband was not allowed to go into room with me during ultrasound that revealed the babies gender. Because of this, we decided to have a reveal to ourselves and share it on Facebook Live.”

According to OP, MIL was not thrilled with having to find out the gender at the same time as everyone else, so OP and her partner tried to accommodate. “MIL was NOT happy with his at all. She kept insisting that we tell her first before revealing to everyone else (she knew we didn’t want to know beforehand),” OP wrote.

Adding, “Husband had to finally tell her that this is what we were doing and she had no say in it. We knew that we couldn’t trust her to set up the reveal and she is petty enough to have ruined the surprise for us, so we invited her to our reveal instead of having her watch it on Facebook.”