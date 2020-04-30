Parents Called 'Greedy' For Adopting the Kid Their Sister’s Friend Was Trying to Adopt First

Several weeks after their meeting at the park, Jill called the OP to say the adoption of Henry didn’t go through after it was “rejected” by the agency.

According to the OP, Jill wasn’t able to adopt Henry because “he had refused it,” which then the agency “had to decline.”

A few months went by, Jill and her family had “different child she wanted to adopt and started the process,” while the OP and their family attended an open day at a local home “ where several prospective parents/families meet the kids.”

And Henry was there.

“We were using the same agency as Jill, and it was coincidence or luck depending on how you look at it,” OP wrote. And Henry remembered who they were from a few months ago when they met at the park. “Henry remembered us, we still got on great with him, and we ended up adopting him.”