Teacher Takes In Her Student’s Newborn Brother After His Entire Family Falls Ill With COVID-19

A Stamford, Connecticut, teacher is being heralded a hero after she generously took in the newborn brother of one of her students whose mother sick with the coronavirus. Thirty-two-year-old Luciana Lira teaches at Hart Magnet Elementary School and knew she had to do something when her 7-year-old student Junior's entire family came down with the coronavirus at the same time his mother, Zully, whose last name has not been revealed, was going into labor. So the teacher did what she had to for a family in need.
Lira received a call from Junior's mother on April 4 as she was going into labor.
The teacher reached out to Zully's husband, Marvin, who said that he and Junior had been tested and were waiting for their results.
Without hesitating, Lira said yes.
Things weren't looking good for Zully.
Sadly, both Marvin and Junior tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week later.
On April 18, Zully thankfully turned a corner.
On April 24, there was more good news -- Zully was finally allowed to go home.
Lira told the newspaper that she was willing to be Neysel's guardian until his family is healthy again.
It will be a touching moment when Neysel can finally meet his dad and older brother.
Lira's being called a hero by the people who know her best.
On Facebook, Colon was beside herself with admiration for Lira's actions.
"She had only known this family since the beginning of the school year, and it was only because their 7-year-old was her student," Colon wrote on her post that has been shared more than 6,500 times. "They were virtually strangers to one another. And yet, my friend did what truly good people do. She said yes."
Colon wrote that Neysel's pediatrician also praised Lira's actions and told them that the newborn's fate "could surely have been tragic" had he gone home with his parents.
Colon urged people to share her post, in effort to remind them that "essential workers are out there working every day."
"We're all at home, working and groping for an understanding of this new normal that caught all of us off guard," she wrote. "But this unselfish act reminds us that our humanity makes us all essential ... to each other."
She poised a poignant question to everyone who read her dear friend's story: "How will each of us respond when we are asked to simply show up and help?"
On Lira's Facebook page, the caring teacher also asked for "prayers" for Neysel's safe return home.
"I can’t wait for them all to test negative so they can welcome their almost 1 month old baby boy home!" she wrote on Sunday. "Thank you for all the thoughts, prayers and support!"
