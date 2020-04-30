Teacher Takes In Her Student’s Newborn Brother After His Entire Family Falls Ill With COVID-19

Lira received a call from Junior's mother on April 4 as she was going into labor.

According to a Facebook post that has since gone viral, friend Joy Colon explained that Lira instructs students who require an English language learner teacher, or ELL teacher.

"Often, the role we play is much more than you can imagine," Colon wrote.

Early in April, Lira would be tested in a way she never had been before when one of her students' mothers reached out to her out of the blue and told the teacher the horrible truth: She tested positive for the coronavirus. The Daily Mail reported that Zully and her family are Guatemalan asylum seekers, so they had no one else in the United States to call except for Lira, and as a result, the teacher was her emergency contact.

"For most of us, we have been sheltering in place and continuing to teach via distance learning," Colon continued on social media. "For Luciana, the role of teacher has been altered forever."