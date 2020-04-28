Adoptee 'Outs' Biological Parents on Facebook After Being Rejected by Them



iStock

Adoption, foster care, and anything similar can be either a rewarding experience or a total nightmare. One person who was given up for adoption as a baby found the latter to be true. Sadly after being adopted as a baby after being given up by two 19-year-olds, the Redditor was put into foster care at age 11, and remained in the system until they graduated.

However, when they turned 18, they found their biological parents, but were met with disappointment.