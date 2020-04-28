Mom Says 12-Year-Old Boy Has Been Locked in Chilling 'Self-Isolation Jail' for Over a Year

The home itself sits on an acre of land on a quiet, rural road that runs through forest. Nearby are two picturesque lakes.

According to the boy's mother, however, her son's living arrangements are less than idyllic. In fact, they amount to nothing more than a prison.



"He's in his own private jail," the woman shared. "It's inhumane."



She told CBC that the home is stripped bare so the boy cannot use his surroundings as weapons against his caretakers or damage the property.

Other elements of the home have been carefully thought out too -- such as the lack of a shower curtain in the bathroom and a toilet made of steel instead of porcelain. Appliances like the stove and refrigerator have been moved into a locked room. And although the boy can watch TV, it's encased in a Plexiglas box to prevent him from damaging it.

"This is the harshest environment I have ever experienced," said the mother, who asked to remain unnamed to protect her son. "The bottom of the barrel."