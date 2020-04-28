Coronavirus Forces Woman To Miss Last IVF Chance After 10 Years of Infertility & 6 Miscarriages

In a new essay as told to People, Keizer-D’Anna says that getting pregnant with her first child was no trouble at all.

In fact, just four months after her 2008 wedding, she became pregnant with her daughter Sophia, now 10. That said, it wasn't an easy nine months.

"It was a high-risk pregnancy," Keizer-D’Anna wrote. "I was constantly vomiting and lost almost 20 lbs. There was low fetal growth and I showed signs of pre-eclampsia. I was in and out of the hospital throughout the pregnancy and gave birth by C-section at 37 weeks."

The reason for her complications, doctors believed, was because of the gastric bypass she had in 2006, during which Keizer-D’Anna dropped 130 pounds.