Mom Who Gave Birth While Battling Coronavirus Dies 23 Days Later & Never Held Her Newborn

A community in Maryland is grieving a mother who was diagnosed with COVID-19 just before welcoming her fourth baby. Wogene Debele's family told the Washington Post that she began exhibiting coronavirus symptoms such as loss of appetite and coughing, but when she went to Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, she was told she was not sick enough to be tested. As her fever rose and she lost her sense of smell, doctors encouraged her to stay home.

When she was finally admitted to the hospital March 25, she was eight months pregnant. She tested positive for COVID-19, was induced, and welcomed her son Levi that night a month premature, according to the Washington Post. Debele had to be separated from her son immediately.