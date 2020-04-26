Woman Cuts Off BFF After She ‘Stole’ Her Baby Name Choice That Honored Her Dad

The community chimed in with mixed thoughts on the situation. One person wrote, “NTA. The name has special meaning to you, and she took it without mentioning it in the hopes that you wouldn’t kick up a stink once the baby was born.” The person said that her friend “deliberately” hiding she was going to use the name OP had chosen is what made her friend the one wrong in this situation.

Another chimed in and said, “You don’t own the name BUT, She knew it had sentimental value to you, and she lied to you and hid it clearly hurting you more while you were there for her the whole pregnancy.” Adding, “You are within your right to be upset and you are not an a**h*le for wanting to cut someone that showed they didn’t care about your feelings enough to tell you, even after you told her about the baby name before she was pregnant.”

Another person added some perspective saying no one owns a baby name, but that’s not all that happened here. “Out of an infinite number of names in the world, she chose the only one that she knew would be hurtful to a good friend,” the comment read. “And, knowing you’d be hurt, decided not to tell you or talk about it with you directly. That isn’t something a real friend does. That’s something a selfish person mainly concerned about getting what they want does. Yes, she was allowed to choose any name, and nobody can “claim” baby names. But, she didn’t have to choose that specific one and then be evasive about it.”