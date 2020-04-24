A Baby Named 'Lasagna,' a Teen Stuck in a Washer & Other Wild Parenting Stories You May Have Missed

With kids hanging off your arms and partners asking you what's for dinner at least five times a day, it can be tough keeping on top of news. Mama, pour yourself a glass of wine (or a piping hot cup of coffee) and settle in for some of the weird and wonderful parenting news you might have missed this week. 

  • Your week was probably bad, but was it walk-in-on-your-MIL-showering bad?

    woman in shower
    Twenty20

    Now that we're all staying at home, some of us have decided to bunk up with relatives who we wouldn't normally spend quite so much time with -- i.e., our in-laws and extended family. People want to be able to see their loved ones while waiting to see how the coronavirus pandemic shakes out, but spending this much time with people we normally wouldn't has resulted in some embarrassing incidents. For example, one man accidentally got in the shower with his future mother-in-law, thinking that it was his bride-to-be.

    And man, it did not go well at all. 

    Read more here.

  • The kids are even driving each other nuts, so much so one teen ended up needed professional help to "escape."

    washer
    Suni/Instagram

    These kids aren't just driving us crazy -- they are also driving each other crazy. That's especially true for little ones who are constantly bugging older siblings and cousins. Older kids will do anything at this point to get some peace, which is what drove Amari, an 18-year-old Virginia high school senior, to hide in the washing machine.

    Luckily for those of us who need a laugh, her aunt Suni captured the whole thing.  

    Read more here

  • We can all agree that picking a baby name is hard, but one woman is probably regretting not looking a litttttle closer at her newborn's name. 

    baby
    Twenty20

    If you're anything like us, you probably spent months (or even years!) searching for the perfect baby name. But sometimes, despite our best intentions, we overlook some glaring flaws in the plans. For one new mom, unfortunately, this meant that despite her perfectly thought-out baby name, she didn't realize her daughter's nickname would end up being ... Lasagna. 

    Obviously she's now having some serious regrets. 

    Read more here

  • Sometimes, miracles really do happen. 

    baby found
    Fox 5 Atlanta

    Police in Lilburn, Georgia, made a miraculous rescue last week week that few would believe. When officers Daniel Bride, Cepeda Huff, and Sgt. Matt Madden of the Lilburn Police Department rushed to the scene of a car crash early in the morning April 13, they were shocked to discover that one of the passengers in the crash had given birth during the accident. What's worse -- the family couldn't find the newborn in the dark.

    But amazingly, she was alive and well. 

    Read more here

  • After contracting COVID-19, a little toddler is still dealing with fevers two weeks later. 

    babies fever
    Amanda May Schreiber/Facebook

    For weeks, the country has been watching the details of the coronavirus pandemic unfold. At the start of all of this, experts believed children were at lower risk of having serious complications from this virus, which gave many moms and dads comfort. Parents are still urged to take precautions, however, and one family is warning others about why it's so important to remain vigilant because of their toddler's terrifying ordeal with coronavirus.

    Read more here

  • An ambulance drove right passed a mom in labor even though dad was waving them down. 

    mom birth in a lot with husband and two kids
    China Daily/Facebook

    For pregnant mothers across the world right now, the thought of giving birth during the global health crisis is anxiety-inducing (to say the least). So is heading to the hospital, at a time when emergency rooms are filled with dangerously contagious patients and many hospital systems are struggling to treat the virus, let alone contain it. But for one UK mom-to-be, her little guy was coming so fast and furiously over the weekend she didn't even make it to the hospital -- and thanks to a series of unfortunate events, she wound up giving birth in the middle of a supermarket parking lot.

    Read her wild story here

  • An Idaho mom said give me playground liberty or give me jail. So, she got jail. 

    playground.
    Ashley Everly/Facebook

    As states continue to extend mandatory stay-at-home orders, businesses, schools, and even parks remain closed. So do many playgrounds, which experts warn are prime breeding grounds for the spread of the virus, because COVID-19 has been found to live on plastics and metal for hours and even days. But people in one small Idaho town are apparently not having it. Fed up with the closure of a local playground, many launched a small protest Tuesday, including 40-year-old Sara Walton Brady, a mom of four who was arrested after refusing to leave.

    Read more here

  • One boyfriend is baffled over why girlfriend is upset after he made this dumb comment about her body hair. 

    leg hair
    iStock

    Believe it or not, gentlemen, women aren't violating "female laws" by not shaving their bodies so they are as smooth as a wet dolphin. Body hair, along with everything else related to a woman's physique, is a personal choice. Although it's perfectly fine to have a preference, there is no point at which it is OK to make a woman feel obligated to change her physical appearance.

    However, one young man on Reddit doesn't see how telling his girlfriend "playfully" that she should shave her legs is wrong.

    Read more here

  • One groom totally excluded his step-family from his wedding but he doesn't get why his mother is so upset. 

    We sadly don't always get lucky when it comes to blended families. There are true horror stories to simply incidents where members of the family don't bond and, therefore, don't have a particularly close relationship. When one groom who never had a chance to really connect with his family growing up decided not to extend an invite to them for his wedding, he didn't think much of it.

    His mother, however, had different feelings. 

    Read more here

  • One wife thought she created a brilliant way to get her husband to help with chores ... only it majorly back fired. 

    iStock

    When you’re in a marriage, trying to divide the housework and other chores is never easy. Often, one person feels like they handle more of those unwanted tasks than the other, and it can lead to many arguments. One wife thought up a brilliant plan to encourage her husband to do chores with a point system. She wanted to help motivate him and keep him sane, as he works hard during the week as an essential worker. She thought it all out figured out and was pleased it was working. That is, until it blew up in her face.

    Read more here
    (And don't try this at home)

