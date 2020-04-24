Woman Had No Idea She Was Pregnant -- Until She Googled Why Her Toilet Seat Suddenly Turned Blue

"I think the best way to describe everyone’s reactions about the baby is complete shock," she tells CafeMom. "Shock because I was not showing up until this week."

At the time she took the test, Bradley admits she'd been slightly bloated for weeks, but she certainly didn't appear to have a baby bump. That is why she was further stunned after visiting the doctor and learning she wasn't just pregnant -- she was seven months pregnant.



"The day we told everyone my mother-in-law told me I did not look pregnant at all, let alone 30 weeks!" Bradly recalls. "Of course, I had to tell everyone why I was telling them so late -- how I had no symptoms and the ones I did have mimicked my gluten allergy."

Another compounding factor, Bradley explains, is that she'd been taking birth control pills for some time, which had caused her to lose her periods. As a result, she thought nothing of the fact that she hadn't experienced one in over a year.