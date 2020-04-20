Mom of 16 Puts Sign on Her Cart To Shut Down Judgy Strangers Who Assume She’s Hoarding

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that the mom has had to go on the offensive.

In fact, back in March, the mom even penned a blog post where she clapped back at a stranger who accused her of "hoarding" toilet paper when all she was doing was her normal grocery shop.



"OH NO YOU DON'T!!!!!" she wrote. "No lady, you don't get to stand behind me in the checkout line in the grocery store. With your voice dripping sarcasm and your crinkled brow.



"I will not apologize for buying toilet paper for my family which is undoubtedly bigger than yours," she continued.

Speaking with CafeMom back in March, the mom told us that "We all have the right to go into a grocery store and buy what we need without people giving you filthy looks and making snide comments."