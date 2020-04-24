Mom Gives Birth in Parking Lot After Ambulance Driver Thought Dad Was Waving in Support -- Not for Help

Hannah Howells, 33, of Hampshire, England, went into labor on Sunday, according to Yahoo! News.

Her husband, Andy, 37, was rushing her to Princess Anne Hospital in Southampton, where they hoped she would give birth safely with the help of doctors and nurses.



But it didn't take long for Hannah to realize her baby had other plans.

“We were probably 10 minutes into our journey and I said to my husband, ‘The baby is coming right now’,” Hannah told Yahoo! News.



And she did mean right now.