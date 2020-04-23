My Husband's Ex Brought My Stepkid to the Grocery Store & It Created a Co-Parenting Nightmare

Nina Turcsanyi
Yesterday was a rollercoaster of a day. We had to cancel Joey’s third birthday party due to COVID-19. Not a fun situation. Luckily, Joey is young enough that we were able to enjoy a family celebration and make him feel special all the same. And on top of that, my husband and I faced an unprecedented (thanks, Corona[virus]), very challenging decision as blended parents.
Let’s go back to a few days ago: I was pretty bummed about canceling the birthday party.
When we canceled, it stung a little, but I accepted it and moved on.
Birthdays in our blended family are a big deal.
In the end, I was pleased with the final product.
4:00 rolled around and the boys and I were playing outside waiting for Joe’s car to come rolling up the hill.
On the car ride home, L mentioned she had been to Walmart and the grocery store a few days prior.
I have to say, he was probably the most torn up I’ve seen him in a really long time.
At first, I’ll be honest, I thought it was an overreaction.
He was devastated. I was devastated. I felt so bad for L but also so frustrated.
I tried to go on as normal, knowing Joey was so excited for his little party.
The party was great.
Joey was thrilled, there were no meltdowns, and despite my insecurities, he didn’t give a damn that his presents were thrown in old Christmas bags. We Facetimed L while we sang Happy Birthday, and everything was okay.
Today, Joe will bring a piece of birthday cake and a dinosaur goodie bag to L’s mom’s house and leave it on the front porch.
It’s not much, but it’s a gesture that shows we truly missed her.
There are so many families, especially blended ones, facing these really hard decisions. We don’t know what to do because we’ve never had to do it. And there’s this big scary beast looming over us that forces us to be uncomfortable in so many ways. We can’t go back in time. We can’t remind L how important it is to stay home. But we CAN parent the best way we know, keeping everyone, including L, as safe as we possibly can. And it sucks sometimes.
We’re all learning in this crazy scary world.
