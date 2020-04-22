3 Abducted Kids in ‘Extreme Danger’ Found & Parents Are in Custody

Virginia State Police/Facebook
An Amber Alert was activated for three children in Roanoke County, Virginia who were last seen about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Virginia State Police sent out the alert because they believed the missing children were in "extreme danger." Thankfully, all three have since been found alive.
According to authorities, Emma, Cameron, and Colin Allison were last seen with Ruby Marie Allison before they went missing.
Ruby Marie Allison, who is married to John Allison, is mom to Emma, 6, and Colin, 21 months, but not Cameron, 6, who is John's son. Police said Cameron's biological mother is aware of the situation and has been in contact with the police department, according to ABC13.
Allison, who was described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, and the kids were last seen in a maroon 1999 Chevrolet Suburban.
Both Allison and her husband, John, are accused of abducting their kids.
ABC 13 reported that felony warrants were issued for both parents. Police say that before the parents went on the run, Roanoke County Social Services attempted to serve a court-ordered child removal for the children when John Allison refused to give up their location or to allow the agency to access the children.
John turned himself in to police late Wednesday morning.
All three children were later found that afternoon in South Carolina traveling with Ruby Marie, according to Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall.
"As a result of our investigation, we learned that Ruby Allison had transported the children to Florida and later decided to return to Roanoke," the police chief said. "Their location was later narrowed to I-95 North in South Carolina."
John was arrested after turning himself in and charged with three counts of felony abduction, according to NBC News. Ruby was also taken into custody and will be extradited to Virginia.
