Mom Arrested After Police Find Toddler Who Died in Rollover Crash Wasn’t in a Car Seat

"Zeagler was traveling eastbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd near Rockfill Road when she blacked out, left the roadway and struck several trees," noted a press release posted on the Fort Myers Police Department's website.

During the crash, Zeagler's out-of-control minivan rolled over, and Serenity was ejected from the vehicle.

The wounded toddler was rushed to Lee Memorial Hospital, where doctors attempted to save her, but it was already too late. Her injuries were critical, and the young girl died shortly afterward.