'Anti-Vax' Mom Says the Coronavirus Has Made Her Rethink Her Stance on Vaccines

Searcy now says she's "seen firsthand what these diseases can do when they're not being fought with vaccines." That's because her mom has lung disease.

"I learned as much as I could to speak out against misinformation in the hopes that I could convince more people to stay home and follow social distancing so that she won't get sick," she told CNN. "So many lives are at stake, including people I care about who are very vulnerable."

The mom researched how the world had dealt with pandemics in the past, learning how the eradication of recent viruses such as swine flu (H1N1) hinged on immunization.

"And I've learned just how rigorous vaccine trials are before they're made available to the public," she said. "I wasn't actively looking for vaccine information but the more I learned, the more I realized it would help and the easier it became to recognize the lack of science in anti-vax arguments."