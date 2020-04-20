4-Year-Old Boy Battling Cancer Catches Coronavirus & Beats It

His family was caught off guard by the coronavirus symptoms, at first mistaking them for side effects of his cancer treatments.

“Especially having a child that classed as extremely vulnerable, we were really worried about how he was going to cope with it if he got it,” Archie’s mom, Harriet Wilks, told the BBC.

“We were quite used to hospitals, but we were quite shacked in the room together for six days. We weren’t able to leave the room at all, so that was a slightly different experience,” Simon Wilks, Archie’s dad, told the BBC. “But all the nurses made it really, really bearable; they made it as easy as possible for us.”