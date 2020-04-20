4-Year-Old Boy Battling Cancer Catches Coronavirus & Beats It

The coronavirus pandemic has been terrifying for everyone, and the idea of catching if you’re a senior or have a pre-existing condition is even scarier. Add fear that parents have if their already sick child catches COVID-19, and it’s no surprise some that people are developing anxiety during this uncertain time. It’s been hard, and the idea that things aren’t going to be back to normal any time soon is challenging to swallow. But that's why following social distancing measures are so necessary -- to protect those in the higher-risk categories.
One family was already in the fight of their lives before the pandemic with their 4-year-old son battling cancer. Then he caught COVID-19.
Archie Wilks tested positive for the coronavirus in late March after developing a fever and a cough, according to a Facebook page called Archie’s Journey. He is also battling a type of cancer called neuroblastoma, which he was diagnosed with back in January 2019. The BBC reported he’s been undergoing immunotherapy treatments and chemotherapy ever since, putting him in the higher risk category for developing severe symptoms of the coronavirus.
His family was caught off guard by the coronavirus symptoms, at first mistaking them for side effects of his cancer treatments.
“Especially having a child that classed as extremely vulnerable, we were really worried about how he was going to cope with it if he got it,” Archie’s mom, Harriet Wilks, told the BBC.
“We were quite used to hospitals, but we were quite shacked in the room together for six days. We weren’t able to leave the room at all, so that was a slightly different experience,” Simon Wilks, Archie’s dad, told the BBC. “But all the nurses made it really, really bearable; they made it as easy as possible for us.”
The family also wasn’t sure where little Archie caught the virus.
Archie lives with his mom and dad and his twin brother Harry. They posted on the Facebook page used to keep family and friends updated on Archie’s health that they believe it was contracted earlier in March or April. They were “99 percent” sure the whole family contracted COVID-19, and isolated at their home in Saffron Walden, Essex.
Archie is doing well and making progress fighting off the virus.
On April 8, the family gave an update: Archie no longer needs oxygen support at night, and they all appear to have fought off the worst. “It’s definitely a weight lifted off knowing that he has coped quite well,” Harriet told the BBC.
Since his story has spread, Archie's parents have been fundraising to try to get him in a vaccination trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NYC.
The family started a JustGiving page to help to raise awareness of Archie’s cancer fight and to raise money to attempt to get him enrolled in the trial study in the United States. Given Archie and his family live in the UK, they’re looking to raise £230,000.00, which is about $286,000, to help prevent a relapse of his cancer. Thus far, more than $230,000 has been raised.
“Children that successfully complete Neuroblastoma treatment and become ‘cancer free’ still have a 50% chance of relapsing,” the JustGiving page read. “Once a child relapses with Neuroblastoma, 90% will not survive.”
If he can beat COVID-19, we’re hopeful Archie can overcome his cancer too.
