Mom of 18 Who Caught Coronavirus Unknowingly Gave It to 17 of Her Kids Before Getting Sick Herself

One mom knows the struggle after she caught COVID-19 and accidentally spread it to 17 of her 18 kids. These past few weeks for her have been terrifying.

Brittany Jencik and her family live near Rochester in Penfield, New York, and she had no idea she contracted the virus before it had already spread to most of her children, some of whom are adopted. She eventually became sick, but that wasn’t until she was asymptomatic for a long while.

“It’s been a tough month,” Brittany said, according to WHAM. “I had two days were I was extremely concerned that I was never going to be the same.”

