3 Excited Big Sisters Finally Get To Meet Their Baby Brother Through a Hospital Window

Many parents are getting creative during this time to introduce their new babies to family members.

Because visits of any kind, even at home, are being very strongly discouraged right now, many parents are turning to video calls or window meetings to make these memories. In the comment section of Amy’s photo on WAFB, another proud grandma shared a photo of her grandson meeting his new sister through the window too.

Although all of these restrictions make us change our plans, it’s been fun to see the creative ways people are working around these important rules and forming great bonds in doing so.

