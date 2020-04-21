Police Find ‘Miracle’ Newborn Alive After Mom Gives Birth During Violent Night-Time SUV Crash

Police in Lilburn, Georgia, made a miraculous rescue last week week that few would believe. When officers Daniel Bride, Cepeda Huff, and Sgt. Matt Madden of the Lilburn Police Department rushed to the scene of a car crash early in the morning April 13, they were shocked to discover that one of the passengers in the crash had given birth during the accident. What's worse -- the family couldn't find the newborn in the dark.
The crash happened when Krystal Jones was rushing her pregnant daughter, Crystan Graham, and a 1-year-old to Gwinnett Medical Center.
Graham was in labor April 13 as they rushed to the hospital, according to CNN. The morning was dark and the streets were wet, and when the driver in the vehicle tried to turn, her car hydroplaned across the roadway.
The vehicle didn't stop until after it hit a curb, a power pole, and finally a brick wall.
Bride "just happened to be driving by the scene seconds before the accident happened.”
His fellow officer, Huff, also happened to be driving by after the incident, and Madden would arrive on the scene a minute later, according to Fox 5.
The tale of what happened was truly bizarre. The baby had been delivered in the car, but it couldn't be found.
On body cam footage, Bride can be heard asking Jones, “Where was the baby at?”
“We don’t know!” Jones exclaimed. “I was just trying to get to the hospital.”
So again, Bride again asks the woman where the baby is.
“In her womb!” the grandmother exclaimed. “She was giving birth!”
Using flashlights, police began to search the car and the area near the crash.
“We thought the baby might have gone out the window because there was so much debris in the back,” Bride explained. “Our concern was whether the baby got tossed into the back seat or got tossed through the window.”
The officers scanned the ground for the newborn babe, but they couldn't spot it.
“With the Georgia red clay and a newborn baby, I was thinking it was blending in with the mud,” Huff explained.
Eventually, Huff found the newborn under the back seat
Amazingly, the umbilical cord was still attached to the baby.
“There is like a small little drop-off under the seat,” Huff said. “And that’s where the baby laid right into a little pocket. And that’s where I found her.”
“We got your baby,” Bride can be heard telling the new mom on the video. “Looks to be fine. She’s breathing and moving just fine.”
“Thank you Jesus!” Jones told him. “She’s alive!”
Huff rushed the newborn to emergency medical workers at the scene.
The entire family was taken to the hospital, and the newborn, now named Cea Anderson, is recovering in the Gwinnett Medical Center neonatal intensive care unit.
Meanwhile, Graham is out of the hospital, and Jones has called the three police officers who found her new granddaughter her angels.
The officers feel equally lucky to have been part of the rescue.
“It’s a great way to end a shift and it’s just about being in the right place and the right time,” Bride explained.
