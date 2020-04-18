Neighbor Threatens to Plant 'Prickly Bushes' in Front Yard to Keep Next-Door Kids Away

The stay-at-home orders are different where the Reddit user lives, but it still has the next-door kids home while they try and work-from home.

“They’re about 5 and 7, boys, and they keep ringing my doorbell multiple times a day to ask if they can play with my dog, if I want to play with them or anything else they can think of,” the user explained. “I asked them to stop it so I can work, which of course didn’t work, so I asked their parents, and was told boys will be boys and they weren’t going to do anything about it.”

They’ve put in some measures to try and limit what the neighbor kids are doing, but it didn’t seem to work. “To keep my sanity intact I removed the battery from the doorbell but now they keep running around in my front yard, on the path around the house, banging on my windows, banging on my doors and actually tried to open the gate to my backyard this morning as they heard me in there.”