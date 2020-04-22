Mom Says Ex-MIL Admits She Tried To Kill Her -- Yet Still Thinks She Deserves To Babysit

The mom decided against pressing charges but is setting up some things to protect herself and her children.

“I decided not to press charges because of the mental impact it would have on me and my middle child in particular (who also has the same allergy and was completely traumatized at the time) however I arranged a phone appointment with my solicitor for early next week to talk through the options,” she wrote.

The mom said her ex-MIL has “has very very limited supervised contact in a neutral place for the youngest kids -- the two eldest don't see her or their father at all, and middle child is expressing more and more reluctance.”

She is looking into her legal options to make sure the same experience doesn’t happen to her children. “[I] wanted to chat with my legal bod so I have the full picture -- get it on record in case I need to look at a restraining order or a non molestation order in the future -- also in case anything happens to me I want to make sure the ex or his mother don't get custody.”