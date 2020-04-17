Toddler Battling COVID-19 Temperature of More Than 106 Still Can’t Shake Fevers 2 Weeks later

The family decided it was best to rush their son to the hospital.

"I was a little stunned because I thought we had been doing all the right things all along," Ryan said, referencing the measures they took to try to protect their family from catching the coronavirus.

Luke was tested for COVID-19, and the results came back as positive.

“Six hours after we got to the hospital, his fever was still at 104.5. He stayed the night. It took just 12 hours to get the results back that he was positive for COVID-19 because they do in-house testing,” Amanda told the Detroit News.

"Doctors told us that with that temperature, any longer before bringing him into the hospital he's at a much higher risk for seizure and brain damage," Ryan said. "There's a lot of people who are, unfortunately, losing loved ones, and as long as we can keep Luke healthy, we're lucky."