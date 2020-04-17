Mom Who Gave Birth During Lockdown Names Newborn 'Sanitiser' — Because It's Saving Lives

Other parents have joined in on the coronavirus baby name trend.

A different father, Raghunath Mali, from the Deoria district of Uttar Predesh named his baby Lockdown. Baby Lockdown was born April 6. The Star reported that Mali was inspired by the 21-day lockdown that has been in place throughout India since March 24.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call for a 21-day lockdown to protect the country from coronavirus," Mali explained. "The entire country is united in this time of crisis and to make this event memorable, we have named our son Lockdown."