Mom Who Gave Birth During Lockdown Names Newborn 'Sanitiser' — Because It's Saving Lives

Twenty20
There are lots of things we'll probably remember from this time in history, but a few families have marked the occasion with some unique baby names. First, there was the couple who named their twins Covid and Corona, and then, there was the woman who named her baby Covid Bryant, but now a couple from Uttar Pradesh, India, have added to the global pandemic baby name trend and betrothed their son with another unique moniker: Sanitiser.
-
The baby boy was born April 12.
The father of the newborn, Omveer Singh, told the Deccan Herald that they picked the name as a "contribution" toward the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. Dad pointed out how essential sanitizer has been in the fight and is proud that his child will honor that. ''Every one is fighting against this virus ... from our prime minister to ordinary people ... this (Sanitiser) is our contribution,'' he explained.
-
The father also shared how the name is a symbol of protection from the struggle.The parents felt that sanitizer ''is one of the best ways to protect oneself against contracting Coronavirus infection," Singh continued. (It should be noted that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the best way to protect oneself is to avoid being exposed by social distancing. Hand sanitizer is recommended only if hand washing is not readily an option.)
To Singh, however, the name still symbolizes an important tool in the fight. "We will remember this period (lockdown), whenever [we] utter his name," he told the Deccan Herald.
-
-
Other parents have joined in on the coronavirus baby name trend.
A different father, Raghunath Mali, from the Deoria district of Uttar Predesh named his baby Lockdown. Baby Lockdown was born April 6. The Star reported that Mali was inspired by the 21-day lockdown that has been in place throughout India since March 24.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call for a 21-day lockdown to protect the country from coronavirus," Mali explained. "The entire country is united in this time of crisis and to make this event memorable, we have named our son Lockdown."
-
Recently, the lockdown has been extended, giving these new parents more time alone with their newborns.
In light of the ongoing pandemic, the Indian government has decided to extend the lockdown until May 3.
Who knows when this terrible virus will finally be eradicated? But these stories are proof we'll be seeing more unique virus-inspired baby names in the future.
Share this Story