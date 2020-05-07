Girl Catches COVID-19 After Dad Warned His Wife She Shouldn’t Go to a ‘Safe’ Play Group



iStock

A husband has won a dispute with his wife -- but in the absolute worst way possible. A few weeks ago, a concerned father wrote in to Slate's Care and Feeding advice column worried that his wife was putting their kids at risk to contract the coronavirus by taking her to a play group run by one of the moms in the community, but she told him he was being ridiculous. Unfortunately, he's been proven right.

In a second letter, the dad shared that not only had one of the kids tested positive for coronavirus, but now two of his kids are sick "and the rest of us are likely next."