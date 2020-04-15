Toddler Who Disappeared for the 2nd Time in a Week Is Found Again

Police in Stow, Massachusetts, are celebrating today after they found a toddler only identified as Maggie who strayed away from her home. The 2-and-a-half year-old wandered away while her mother wasn't looking on Tuesday morning -- but oddly enough, this wasn't the first time the girl has gone missing this week.
The official search for Maggie started about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.
NBC 10 Boston reported that she was last seen about 10:30 that morning on Kerrington Way.
It all happened quickly.
Stow Police Chief Ralph Marino told the news station that Maggie's mother, who has not been identified, "was putting two infants into her SUV, went inside to grab something real quick, and didn't realize the child had walked away."
Both state and local police searched for the girl -- and a helicopter was even deployed to aid in her rescue.
It seems almost impossible, but when police located the girl about 12:15, she had managed to travel two miles away from her home.
Fortunately, Maggie had no major injuries despite the rough terrain.
Just a small "scrape on her hand" Marino said, and "a smile on her face."
"She's happy to be home," he added.
Shockingly, this wasn't the first time Maggie's gone missing in the last week.
On Thursday, police were called to track the girl down and found her a quarter-mile away.
"We had been here once before from last week," Marino said. "We found her relatively quick from the last time and we were hoping for the same turnout."
Luckily, it all worked out for Maggie -- again.
