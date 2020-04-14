Some Men Are Rushing To Do 'At Home' Sperm Freezing Over Coronavirus Fears

According to the Daily Beast, men aren't exactly flocking to sperm banks right now.

Instead, they are purchasing at-home sperm collection kits from online retailers, in a surprising new e-commerce trend. In fact, Heather Kilpatrick, operations manager for CryoChoice, says business is "booming" lately, with a lot of inquiries coming in "from people scared about coronavirus."

In fact, the Daily Beast reported that business has jumped 20% over the last two weeks at CryoChoice. And so has that of their rivals.

Over at the start-up collection kit company Legacy, staffers said they’ve seen up to 10 times their usual order volume. Another company, Dadi, has also seen a spike in sales, and claimed that people are buying five years' worth of sperm storage.