Ex Files for Emergency Sole Custody Against ER Doctor Mom During Coronavirus & Wins

But for Theresa Greene -- who, like many of us, has no idea when the outbreak will truly come to an end -- the decision was heartbreaking.

It also left her angry -- and prepared to fight back. Greene has since filed an appeal and is hoping the court reconsiders.

“How can you tell me because I’m divorced that I can’t come home -- obviously I have to shower -- but that I can’t come home and hug my daughter,” she told 6 South Florida last week.

Still, she's aware that her case is not actually unique right now.

“I know I’m not alone, first responders, nurses, so many people in this position who, because they’re divorced, their children are suffering and they're being told they can’t see them, and it’s just not fair,” Greene continued.