Mom Furious with MIL for ‘Body-Shaming’ 9-Month-Old Twin Granddaughters

When a new baby enters the family, the relationship dynamics shift and change. They change between partners and external family members also. People try and carve out their space in the new roles and conflicts happen because there is no one way to parent and raise kids. Everyone has an opinion, and one mother-in-law (MIL) is being criticized after she interjected her opinion on her twin granddaughter’s weight. The twins are only nine months old, and the mom of the girls is furious.
This all went down on the Reddit in JUSTNOMIL, and the original poster (OP) took to the thread to share what happened.
The mom took to the thread to rant, not looking for advice, but the support of the community.
The OP’s husband continued his conversation with MIL, and that’s when the “body shaming” comment came out.
“A bit more digging with my husband reveals that his mother is concerned that one of our daughters is ‘chubby,’” the mom shared on Reddit. Adding, “I saw red but remained calm.”
No one has the right to comment on anyone’s body, and mom was also upset that her kids are just babies.
“I explained to my husband that neither baby is overweight and to make sure he tells his mother so,” the OP shared. “This woman knows no bounds. I was mad for a few days, but now I just shake my head in disgust. Thank God she’s 6 hours away!!!”
Comments flooded in letting the mom know her furiousness is warranted.
“Babies are supposed to be chubby, children don’t develop any real muscle tone until they are around 3 or 4, until then they have little rolls of fat & the Turtle tummy,” a commenter wrote. “My second Daughter was a real porker as a baby, rolls of fat & big fat chubby cheeks, she is a size 6 to 8 (XS) adult.”
Another said OP needs to watch MIL around her kids now. “Always keep an eye in her though when shes around the kids do she doesnt withhold food,” they wrote.
Another person shared the story of how they were shamed as a child and made a rule for their kids.
“I had one rule when my daughter was born. If ANYONE DARES TO F**KING COMMENT ON HER WEIGHT THEY. ARE. DONE,” the Reddit comment reads. “I was severely shamed for my weight as a child which has led to a lifetime of image and insecurity issues for me. My rule applies to everyone. Doctors. Husband. My mom, ANYONE.”
And another commiserated with their own story, but with their father-in-law (FIL). “My FIL tried pulling the whole fat baby thing,” the commenter said. “I tore him a new one. When he got older and lost the baby fat, he’s suddenly TOO THIN and NEEDS TO EAT MORE. I tore him yet another one.”
However, others chimed in saying that maybe this wasn’t as bad as OP made it sound and blame should go to her husband (SO).
“Why be mad at MIL when SO is the one who said you were giving them too many carbs?” a person questions. “Just because MIL planted the seed in his head he isn’t excused from still thinking his child is fat the second his mother says so. Sounds like more of a SO problem.”
And another agreed with that comment writing, “Exactly. She said something, but he’s the one who chose to believe her, not shut her down, and bring her concerns to you masked as his own. Nope. Not a good move, SO. Time to level up to Dad mode.”
Whether you think the mom’s MIL was wrong or if her husband should have done differently, we can all agree that no one has the right to comment on anyone’s body—whether they’re nine months old or 100 years old.
