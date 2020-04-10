Mom Uses Sheet for Long-Awaited Hug with ICU Nurse Daughter in Emotional Photo

According to Good Morning America , the family has been playing it extra-safe because of Kerr's job and because Norton has pre-existing conditions.

In fact, so does Norton's husband, who lives with her at their home in Blue Ash, Ohio, about 15 minutes away from their daughter.

The morning show reported that Kerr has been safely quarantining with her husband at home in between her shifts at the hospital, but she has occasionally stopped by her parents to say hello or drop off supplies while maintaining a safe distance.

“I just want to know she’s okay, so when I got that one opportunity to see her, I just had to throw that sheet over her,” the mom told GMA. “I thought, ‘I want to hug her, and if she has a sheet around her maybe I can do it.’”