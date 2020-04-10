Hospitals Are Using Tiny Face Shields To Help Protect Newborns

Even though infants and children remain at a lower risk of dying from the illness, experts warn this doesn't mean they are immune.

"So far, it appears that more than 80 percent of the infections are pretty mild, no more severe than the common cold," Cody Meissner, professor of pediatrics at Tufts University School of Medicine and an infectious-disease expert, told NPR last month. "And children appear to have even milder infections than adults."



But these mild infections, which may often go untreated, could be contributing to what experts call a silent spread -- meaning children could be unwittingly infecting their parents, grandparents, or caregivers, merely because they aren't exhibiting typical symptoms of COVID-19.

"There are three possibilities," Bruce Aylward, an epidemiologist with the World Health Organization, told Vox last month. "Kids don’t get infected for some reason; they get infected but have a low expression of disease; they get infected and express disease like everyone else but we haven’t seen it because of schools being closed. I think the first and last aren’t the reality. So it’s that middle group.

"We’ve got to get an antibody test [to test the population for antibodies to the virus] to know if kids are driving the epidemic and we just can’t see it," Aylward concluded.

