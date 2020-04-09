We’ve Spent 19 Months Living in Isolation To Protect Our Immunocompromised Baby

We could let him play on a playground, like a normal toddler. However, now our future is unknown again as the Coronavirus pandemic has erupted.



Although my husband and I feel like we have become experts in keeping germs away, the coronavirus scares us due to its unknown nature and the panic-buying surrounding us. A lot of the available and credible data about the new mutation of coronavirus is preliminary and unclear. No one can say for sure how the virus is transmitted, or how long it survives on surfaces. My husband no longer runs our errands and instead we are depending on delivery groceries. We no longer buy fresh produce just in case someone sick has touched it. We wipe our packaged groceries with disinfectant wipes before bringing them in the house. We have canceled in-home therapy for Jackson. We have tightened our bubble around Jackson, more than we thought possible.

