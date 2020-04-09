We’ve Spent 19 Months Living in Isolation To Protect Our Immunocompromised Baby

Jamie Dermatis
Everything was going according to plan. I was happily married, graduating from a medical residency, and beginning the third trimester of pregnancy with my first baby. My dream job would begin a few months after my baby was born. Life was picture perfect.
Until that point, my pregnancy was typical and the baby appeared healthy.
Doctors told me my son, Jackson, should not have survived to birth.
We were not allowed to hold Jackson for days, and when we finally could, we had to wear gowns, masks, and gloves.
He required blood transfusions every two to three weeks to survive.
However, he was unique in that he was also not producing adequate platelets or a type of white blood cell, making him very immunocompromised. I was giving him daily injections to try to stimulate his white blood cells to protect him from deadly infections. Sometimes the injections would work and sometimes they would not.
Jackson had blood drawn at least once per week.
At 9 months old, my husband and I decided to pursue a bone marrow transplant for Jackson.
With every blood transfusion, he was accumulating organ-damaging levels of iron overload. Due to his immunocompromised state, he could never leave the house except for doctor appointments, and he couldn’t have visitors.
He never met his family members outside of my husband and I.
Just before Jackson turned 10 months old, we temporarily moved 12 hours from home to a new state, to be near an expert transplant hospital.
He underwent two heart surgeries to drain excess fluid around his heart.
Miraculously, Jackson stopped requiring transfusions as his new bone marrow began making red blood cells and platelets.
We moved home just before Thanksgiving, after spending seven months away.
We have been grateful to be in our house together and reunited with our dogs, even though we still must live in isolation, only leaving the house for occasional doctor appointments. We have not seen our family or friends in over a year. Being mindful of flu and cold season, my husband has been able to work from home and runs only necessary errands early in the morning to avoid exposure to germs as much as possible.
We have a strict routine of showering and changing clothes every time we enter the house.
At nine months after transplant, Jackson’s immune system continues to grow.
We could introduce him to his family members and friends.
Even though we have gotten used to living in isolation, or "social distancing" as it is referred to currently, our way of life is affected too.
It is disheartening to see others not care about the spread of this new virus.
However, with the presence of a pandemic we are again full of worry and questions.
We have fought so hard for Jackson’s life and future over the past 19 months.
