Mom Forced To Cancel Baby's 1st Birthday Bash Plans 'Ultimate Corona' Party Instead

Abbey Furlong is a planner, but little could she know how much the global pandemic would change everything. Within days, the mom from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, realized that the big, 80-person circus party she had been planning for her son's first birthday wasn't going to happen. But the mom wanted to persevere. So, using a little creativity, Furlong planned a "Corona"-themed party on April 3 for little Devin. The results are proof of how some people are making the sweetest lemonade out of lemons.
Furlong tells CafeMom that party planning is her favorite hobby.
But the coronavirus pandemic gave her no choice.
Then the idea came to her.
The mom already had some supplies at home.
On the day of Devin's party, Furlong's mom drove by with a special birthday sign.
Furlong posted pictures of the party after the fact on social media.
Over 27,000 shares later, and Furlong had a virtual hit on her hands.
She says that it's been "exciting" to see her hard work get shared online.
"The smallest party ever turned into the largest!" she explains.
Of course, there were some "haters," but Furlong says that overwhelmingly 99% of people loved her hilarious birthday goof.
"Glad we could bring smiles to strangers especially under these circumstances,"
she says.
In the end, Furlong says this was the best party she's ever thrown.
