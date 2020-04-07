Loved Ones Surprise Mom-To-Be With an Epic ‘Drive-Thru’ Baby Shower

Like so many other best-laid plans this spring, Taylor McGuffey's baby shower had to be canceled at the last minute, thanks to growing concerns over social distancing. According to her cousin by marriage, Stefanie McGuffey, Taylor's shower had been scheduled for March 21 in Oxford, Alabama. But once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new social distancing guidelines, the family felt it was best to pull the plug. Just days later, Taylor was dealt yet another blow: She was laid off from her job at a doctor's office, and became one of the millions of Americans to suddenly be without a next paycheck. It didn't take long for friends and family to realize that this mama-to-be needed a pick-me-up. (Big time.)
Just over a week later, she got it -- in the form of a "drive-thru" baby shower in front of her home. Although it wasn't exactly the soiree that family had originally planned, it was definitely a day to remember.
Taylor's cousin Stefanie says family members came up with the idea March 27, and by March 29, the party was on.
To comply with social distancing guidelines, friends and family decorated the back of an open SUV, so guests could walk up and drop off baby gifts.
"Their first son, Jase, thought that it was a parade, and he just waved at everyone as they drove by," Stefanie tells CafeMom.
The guests were almost as excited as the McGuffeys.
To say it was a special day would be an understatement.
It's safe to say that people online are loving the idea -- it's even inspiring others to throw similar "parties."
Stefanie tells CafeMom that she's loved seeing the many creative ways people are "connecting" while staying apart.
