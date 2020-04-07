'Miracle' Baby, Born With Just Part of His Skull & Brain, Dies at 5 Years Old

Before Jaxon was born, Brandon and Brittany Buell faced the terrible prospect that there was something seriously wrong with their baby.

There were no concerns about Brittany's pregnancy until her 17-week scan, when their ultrasound technician got quiet as she got to where their baby's head was located, Today.com reports. A flurry of tests were ordered and the parents would later learn of their son's heartbreaking diagnosis.

According to News4JAX, some in their circle urged the parents to consider terminating their pregnancy, but the couple's faith preventing them from considering the procedure. Instead they chose to have a C-section to give him the best chance for life.

“We’re never going to play God," his father told the news station. "We always gave him a chance, a fighting chance."