Newborn Dies After Mom’s Coronavirus Symptoms Force Her Into Labor 3 Months Early

The sad news was shared Monday, during a press briefing held by the coroner's office on Facebook Live.

“We had a pregnant mother who went to the hospital that was having COVID-19-related symptoms," Clark shared, adding that the woman's symptoms included shortness of breath and a fever. "She ultimately ended up having to be placed on the ventilator because of the profound nature of the shortness of breath and has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.



“Unfortunately … she went into preterm labor and ultimately delivered the baby prematurely,” Clark continued. “And in doing so, the baby, because of the extreme prematurity, did not survive.”



The mother, who has not been identified, is still alive but remains on a ventilator.