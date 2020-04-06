'Helpful' Grandpa Takes Toddler for Haircut Behind Mom's Back & It Gets Completely Butchered

A grandfather took to the popular Reddit forum AITA to ask if he was in the wrong for cutting his grandson's hair without the mom's permission.

He wrote, “My daughter is super picky about hair. She pretty much refuses to try out new hairstylists unless necessary and once she finds one she likes won't see anyone else.”

Grandpa went on to write that his 2-year-old grandson's hair was getting "pretty long and messy because he hadn't had a haircut in a while" and said his daughter didn't have the money at the time to get the boy's hair cut.

"I asked if I could take him to get it cut, and she said only if I use his stylist," the grandpa said. "It's at this one kids place and after tip the haircuts are nearly $30. I said I didn't want to spend that much on a 2 year olds hair and that I'd take him to the place I usually go."